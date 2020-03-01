Wake Forest deals blow to Irish NCAA hopes with 84-73 victory

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Olivier Sarr scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Wake Forest to an 84-73 victory over visiting Notre Dame, which had won seven of its previous nine games.
The 7-foot Sarr outplayed Notre Dame star big man John Mooney, who scored 24 points with 17 rebounds but made only 10 of 22 shots from the field.
With the victory, the Demon Deacons remained one game ahead of last-place North Carolina in the ACC.
The loss put a crimp in Notre Dame hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid.
