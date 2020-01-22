Sharpshooting Duke races past Miami, 89-59

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 8 Duke doubled up Miami in the first half on its way to a comfortable win, 89-59, Tuesday in Durham.
Matthew Hurt was hot from long range right out of the gate. He knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers on his first two shots of the game. Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones each had early makes from long range, too, as the Blue Devils built a 14-6 lead a little more than four minutes in.
A Hurt layup made it 24-6 with 10:59 left in the first half. Duke finished the game 34-of-64from the field and 11-of-25 from behind the arc. The Hurricanes were just 4-of-18.
Hurt, Jones, and Vernon Carey Jr. all scored in double figures with Hurt’s 22 leading the way. Jones had 6 rebounds and 5 assists to go with 16 points.
Duke, which will next host Pitt on Jan. 28, snapped out of a brief skid that saw it lose at Clemson and at home to No. 11 Louisville. Miami has lost three in a row and five of its last six going into Saturday’s game at North Carolina.