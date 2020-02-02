No. 9 Duke beats Syracuse 97-88; Carey records another double-double

Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) drives to the basket against Syracuse forward Bourama Sidibe, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and No. 9 Duke beat Syracuse 97-88.

Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils won their third straight after a two-game skid.

It was a crucial game for Syracuse, which had a five-game winning streak snapped on the road at Clemson on Tuesday night.

Syracuse also needed a signature win to bolster its resume for consideration for the NCAA Tournament.

Stanley had 15 points, Tre Jones had 17, Matthew Hurt had 12 and Alex O’Connell 11 for Duke.

