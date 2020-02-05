Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers State of the Union address

No. 7 Duke fends off Boston College for 4th straight win ahead of trip to UNC

Chase for the Championship

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 19: Joey Baker #13 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Wofford Terriers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHESTNUT HILL, MA (WNCN) – No. 7 Duke fended off Boston College Tuesday night, 63-55, to pick up its fourth win in a row heading into Saturday’s trip to Chapel Hill.

The hosting Eagles led Duke at halftime and for most of the second half. A Jairus Hamilton layup gave Boston College a 49-46 lead with 7:11 to play, but Joey Baker’s 3-pointer kick-started a 12-1 spree by the Blue Devils.

That was Duke’s only make from long range in 15 tries. Boston College also struggled in going 2-of-18 from behind the arc.

Tre Jones’ layup with 1:50 left in the second half punctuated the run that won the game for Duke.

Vernon Carey Jr. finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds — including five offensive boards — for a double-double. Jones led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Derryck Thornton led all scorers with 21 points for Boston College, which was coming off a weekend win at North Carolina. The Eagles next travel to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories