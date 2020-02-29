RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Reserve forward Jericole Hellems scored 16 points and sparked a second-half comeback to give N.C. State’s NCAA Tournament hopes a boost in a 77-73 win over Pittsburgh.
With N.C. State trailing 58-51, Hellems scored nine points in three minutes, including a 3-pointer from the baseline with 6:53 remaining that gave the Wolfpack its first lead of the game.
Pitt briefly regained the lead with two Eric Hamilton free throws, but the Wolfpack scored the next eight points to grab a seven-point lead and held on to win.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- No injuries reported after vehicle hits Norfolk power pole, officials say
- Two vehicle-accident in Suffolk kills one, sends two others to local hospital
- NC State stages comeback, defeats Pittsburgh 77-73
- 53rd Norfolk Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 14
- Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar cancels Norfolk visit, husband to appear instead