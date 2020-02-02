Mooney’s 28 points lead Notre Dame past Georgia Tech, 80-72

Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) competes for a rebound with Georgia Tech’s James Banks III and Moses Wright (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 72-80. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – John Mooney’s 28 points moved him past 1,000 for his career and Notre Dame ran away from Georgia Tech in the second half for an 80-72 victory Saturday.

Mooney, who picked up his nation-leading 17th double-double with 10 rebounds, was 9-of-18 shooting for the Fighting Irish, who won their second straight league game.

T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Rex Pflueger 13 for Notre Dame, which shot 47% (24 of 51) for the game.

Jose Alvarado scored 25 points to lead Georgia Tech.

