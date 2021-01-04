Kentucky runs for 281, holds off NC State 23-21 in Gator Bowl

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2020 file photo, North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) and teammates head to the field to warm up before an NCAA college football game against Liberty in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina State (8-3) is a 2 ½-point underdog against Kentucky (4-6) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, a number the Wolfpack consider a slight heading into Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 game in Jacksonville. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores, and Kentucky held off No. 24 North Carolina State 23-21 in a chippy TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for the Wolfpack, who trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game.

Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play. He went nearly untouched for 26 yards.

NC State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining.

But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn’s onside kick, and the Wildcats ran out the clock.