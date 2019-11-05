Funderburk back at practice but Wolfpack ‘banged up’ for opener, Keatts says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State foward D.J. Funderburk has been allowed to practice with the team following his indefinite suspension in late September

Head coach Kevin Keatts confirmed the latest developments for Funderburk on Monday as he and the team prep for Georgia Tech.

While Funderburk can practice, he will not play against the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

He was suspended Sept. 30 for violating team rules. There is no timetable for when Funderburk will be allowed to play.

“We’ve got to depend a lot on Manny Bates,” Keatts said in regards to Funderburk’s absence. Bates redshirted last season due to a shoulder injury.

Keatts also said the team was “banged up” and some players might not play Tuesday.

“We’ll make a gametime decision on a couple guys,” Keatts said.

He did not name specifically who was injured.

The Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets tipoff at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the ACC Network.

N.C. State hasn’t opened the season with an ACC game since the 1967-68 season.

The Pack opened that season with a 79-63 win at Wake Forest on Dec. 2, 1967.