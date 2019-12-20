Chase for the Championship | Week 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Things in Chapel Hill keep getting worse as they lose star freshman Cole Anthony for at least a month. That on top of a four-game losing streak and falling out of the top 25 for the first time since 2014. 

We look back at Notre Dame’s win over rival UCLA and look ahead to their match up against Indiana in the Crossroads Classic. 

In the Blue Grass state, a massive game is on the horizon with No. 3 Louisville traveling to Lexington to face arch-rival No. 6 Kentucky. 

Wake Forest surprises with a massive upset of Xavier and N.C. State uses half-court shot to top UNCG. 

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 15: Christian Keeling #55 of the North Carolina Tar Heels attempts a shot against the Wofford Terriers during their game at Carmichael Arena on December 15, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

