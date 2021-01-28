Chase for the Championship | UNC begins to wake up as UVa plows ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 8 Virginia continues to plow through ACC play as North Carolina begins to look like a winner again.

Since their late-December lopsided loss to then-No. 1 Gonzaga – the Cavaliers have won each conference game by at least nine points except a two-point win against Georgia Tech this week.

Saturday’s matchup with heated rival No. 20 Virginia Tech will challenge Virginia. The Cavs have a tough stretch ahead including the game in Blacksburg – five of their next seven games are on the road.

Tech and Florida State are within striking distance – along with North Carolina.

Roy Williams has steered the Heels in the right direction, winning six of their last seven games.

They sit two games back from Virginia after cruising past Pitt earlier this week.

It’s crunch time in the ACC with a little more than a month left in regular season play.

Thursday on Chase for the Championship, we look at who can separate themselves in the final weeks.