Chase for the Championship | It’s almost ACC Tournament time!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a regular season for the books in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

An unprecedented season; cancellations, postponements, players sitting out due to COVID-19, others opting out — but FINALLY — it’s almost time for the ACC Tournament!

The regular season for the ACC ends with part two of the annual, dramatic classic: North Carolina at Duke. Both teams are in play to get the first day of the tournament off if they secure a top-nine seed.

As for the five teams in play for the coveted double-bye in the tournament, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, and Georgia Tech — only four teams can grab a spot, so this weekend’s games are critically important.

The Seminoles, Cavaliers, and Hokies have all but clinched a spot, but the Cardinals could be knocked to the fifth seed if they lose vs. Virginia, given that the Yellow Jackets defeat Wake Forest.

The Yellow Jackets are red hot at the right time, sporting a five-game winning streak, and will go as far as senior forward Moses Wright takes them. The bonafide conference player of the year candidate is averaging 18 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season.

N.C. State, too, are on a five-game winning streak. The Wolfpack had a chance to improve their seeding but a key matchup against Virginia Tech was canceled due to COVID-19 safety protocols within the Hokies’ program.

Kevin Keatts’ guys have been getting some ‘right-on-time’ contributions from a trio of freshmen – Dereon Seabron, Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore, who combined to score 45 points, grab 19 rebounds and dish out seven assists in a win versus Notre Dame. Those are the types of performances the Wolfpack will need if they plan on winning the ACC Tournament.

The good thing about the ACC Tournament is that every team will get a clean slate, with some teams needing a great performance or even a tournament crown to get into the NCAA Tournament.

With that and more on the line, that’s what makes the battles inside of Greensboro Coliseum, among other venues, some of the best in college basketball.

However it goes down, CBS 17 will be there to break it all down. Check out another edition Chase for the Championship at 7 p.m. on CBS 17.