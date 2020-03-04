Anthony, Brooks lead UNC past Wake Forest 93-83

Breaking News
First case of coronavirus identified in North Carolina
by: Associated Press

UNC’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Cole Anthony scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 93-83.

Garrison Brooks added 25 points for the Tar Heels (13-17, 6-13 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight game after a seven-game losing streak.

Brandon Robinson had 18 points and made five 3-pointers for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels shot 51% from the field, including 64% in the second half, and made 10 of 17 3-point attempts in the game.

Brandon Childress scored 24 points and Isaiah Mucius had 13 to lead Wake Forest (13-16, 6-13). 

