Alvarado helps Georgia Tech hold off Miami 63-57

ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored nine of his 16 points in the second half and Georgia Tech rallied after giving up a 20-point lead to beat Miami, 63-57, keeping alive dreams of landing a first-round bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament for the first time in 10 years.
Fellow guard Michael Devoe added 14 points for Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) and center James Banks III pitched in 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Miami point guard Chris Lykes paced the Hurricanes (14-14, 6-12) with 14 points.
- Huff plays huge as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke, 52-50
- Bishop scores 26 to lead Norfolk St. past Howard 89-59
- Phoebus’s season ends to Petersburg in final seconds of region semifinal
- Knight scores 20 in final home game, leads William & Mary past Elon 86-79
- Absorbing All I Can!