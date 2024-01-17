McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Democrats are suggesting varied, and unprecedented ways to secure the border safely after the drowning deaths of three migrants this weekend in Eagle Pass, Texas, where Border Patrol agents are currently barred by state officials from a park along the river.

This includes stripping Texas’ National Guard and halting all asylums, at least until Congress can enact immigration reform policies.

During a call with media on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, suggested federalizing the Texas National Guard, which is part of Operation Lone Star and whose troops are currently guarding a newly installed gate at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass to prevent federal law enforcement from entering the park or boat ramp to the Rio Grande.

On Friday evening, a mother and her 8-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son drowned in the Rio Grande and their bodies were recovered by Mexican officials.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was the first to report the deaths, which have sparked an outcry from Democrats and migrant advocates.

“Operation Lone Star seized public property in Eagle Pass’ Shelby Park, to expand their border security efforts. This seizure immediately resulted in the drowning of a migrant woman and her two children due to Operation Lone Star’s blockade of the area limiting Border Patrol’s ability to reach the drowning migrants aiding and abetting the death of children in the name of border security,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said Tuesday.

“Given the events of the past few days in particular, President Biden needs to consider federalizing the Texas National Guard because they are being used by the governor to interfere with the duties of the federal government when it comes to immigration. We have to stop this bloodthirstiness we have to stop this harm and this cruelty. We as a Congress have to get real about solutions,” Castro said.

Until Congress comes up with solutions, Texas state Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass, suggested all asylum applications should temporarily be halted to dissuade migrants from heading north into the dangerous region.

“Ending asylum entry now, on a temporary basis, is a humanitarian act to protect migrants, especially in light of the most recent events from certain Texas state leaders whose actions and recent comments show a lack of compassion and understanding,” Morales said. “It is past time for Congress to take action.”

After the media call, he explained his suggestion to Border Report.

“Here’s where I’m coming from: Being boots on the ground here it’s evident that the governor wants to use this and taking over Shelby Park as part of a confrontation for a bigger issue, right? Pitting Biden and the state against each other to just keep this issue more in the limelight. Why feed them exactly what they want? Why not have a temporary ban? It sends a clear message to Latin America that no one will be allowed in here until Congress takes action and it effectively puts the ball and eyes on the right place, which is Congress, and their unmitigated failure to take action in over 30 years,” Morales told Border Report.

Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly said that Texas will continue to guard its borders because the state believes the Biden administration has failed to keep immigrants from illegally entering.

“We will use every available tool and strategy to secure the border in Biden’s absence,” Abbott tweeted Tuesday on X.

On Monday, Abbott tweeted a photo of Texas National Guard soldiers at Shelby Park, writing “Texas will continue to use every tool possible to block illegal immigration.”

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, says Abbott’s language is inciting hatred toward asylum-seekers, and she said this type of rhetoric is what propelled a white supremacist to fatally shoot 23 people in her West Texas town of El Paso in 2019.

“This white supremacist used that language and used an assault-style weapon to slaughter 23 people in my community because he wanted to ‘stop the invasion.’ So all of this has consequences,” Escobar said.

The U.S. Justice Department has filed two requests with the U.S. Supreme Court to try to get Border Patrol agents access to the park.

