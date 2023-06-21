McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — On this World Refugee Day, migrant advocates are calling on the Biden administration to accept more asylum-seekers into the United States, and to send more resources to help those displaced throughout the world and who cannot return to their homelands.

During a call with media on Tuesday, a congressman and representatives from several organizations said the backlog and wait for refugees to come to the United States cause hardships on families — many of whom are separated during the process and not reunited for decades.

A family bathes their children outdoors at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, as they wait to claim asylum in the United States. (File Photo by Practice Mercy Foundation)

“Refugee families in the United States are facing a crisis of prolonged and unnecessary separation. It’s all too common for people fleeing their homes to become separated from their loved ones, only to stay separated as a result of bureaucratic delays and red tape. Time and again, President Biden has affirmed that family unity is of the utmost importance and that reuniting families is in the national interest. And while there are several programs available to refugee families seeking to reunite in practice, we find that these pathways are not functioning the way that they should be,” said Lacy Broemel, policy analyst for the International Refugee Assistance Project.

The U.S. State Department’s Follow to Join Refugees program, advocates say, can take up to a decade to bring other family members to the United States.

To qualify, Broemel says refugees often must submit repetitive documentation and even costly DNA tests “that’s often impossible to obtain in the areas they live in,” she said.

“We’re seeing problems with reunifying refugee families, and that is causing enormous hardship to the refugees who are here. There’s really no reason we can’t have children come quickly,” said U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California. “We need to clearly expedite that backlog.”

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California. (Lieu Photo)

Lieu on Tuesday read a proclamation on the House floor supporting refugee rights.

He says there are 108 million refugees worldwide.

The United States took in 25,000 in 2022 and has taken in 31,000 so far this year.

“Studies show that when refugees come to the United States, they end up contributing more economically than the amount of money that they spend in terms of refugee assistance. So it is good from an economic standpoint. It’s also the right thing to do,” Lieu said.

Dozens of organizations on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas complaining of “long delays, lack of transparency, and inequitable processing,” of refugees.

They also claim that Black and Muslim refugees are scrutinized at a tougher standard and often forced to wait years longer to come legally to the United States.

“We are calling on the U-S government to make family reunification more efficient, accountable and equitable,” Broemel said.

The groups are asking for:

More resources to address backlogs of pending family reunification cases, and reduce the time that families are separated.

Improve transparency and communication so families know where they stand in the reunification process and alert them to any actions they need to take.

Root out inequities in the family reunification process that subject Black and Muslim families to more scrutiny and higher standards.

“Today is World Refugee Day, a day to honor the strength, courage and perseverance of refugees. It is also a day to call attention to the ways the government can do better to bring people to safety,” said Nejra Sumic, national field manager with the nonprofit National Partnernship for New Americans.

Sumic is a refugee from Bosnia-Herzegovina who said her family survived genocide but her father was put in a concentration camp, and as they were trying to immigrate to the United States she said they went years not knowing where he was or if he was alive.

“It took international nonprofit agencies, faith organizations, media outlets, and international governments to step in for my father to be released, and for my family and I to be reunified,” she said. Once in the United States, she said, “The process was so complex and difficult and our papers were denied for no reason. My story is one of thousands of stories.”

“Over the past 75 years, the international community has protected millions of refugees, established clear protection mechanisms, and provided humanitarian assistance. Unfortunately, today, these international protections are under severe stress. If we are to keep our commitment to protecting those fleeing for their lives, we need leadership from the U.S. government, the American people and allies who believe in the rights of those looking for refuge on our shores,” said Sergio Gonzalez, executive director of the Immigration Hub, which is among the organizations that signed on to the letter sent to the White House on Tuesday.

“We have an opportunity to uphold our nation’s values by supporting refugees on this day — and every day — and to meet the challenges of global migration once and for all,” said Efrén Olivares, deputy legal director for immigrant justice at the Southern Poverty Law Center.