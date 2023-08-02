McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A city council in a small South Texas border town has voted to keep a public park on the banks of the Rio Grande open to the public, rescinding an order by the mayor that turned the property private for the state’s border security forces and marine buoy operations to be staged there.

The Eagle Pass City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday evening against making the park private after hearing an hour’s worth of citizens’ concerns to a packed crowd. But the council also decided that future negotiations with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star over Shelby Park could be possible.

Tricia Cortez, a co-founder of the Laredo-based No Border Wall Coalition was part of a group that traveled to Eagle Pass for the city council meeting and to witness the state’s new marine buoy barrier. On Wednesday she called the vote a “monumental victory.”

“Abbott’s Operation Lone Star is no longer invincible. It is now vulnerable. He can’t steamroll over our border towns without repercussions like he previously thought that he could,” she told Border Report.

Members of the No Border Wall Coalition, right, protested Aug. 1, 2023, to the takeover of a public park for a state border security initiative, prior to a city council meeting in Eagle Pass, Texas, which was standing-room only. (Photos Courtesy No Border Wall Coalition)

Priscilla Orta, supervising attorney for the nonprofit Lawyers For Good Government’s Project Corazon program, questioned whether the action last week by Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr., was legal.

“The real legal question is whether the city council or mayor has the right to take a public property and make it private under Texas law?” Orta told Border Report on Wednesday.

Her organization helps asylum-seekers who are waiting south of the border, and she has been outraged by recent reports that forces positioned on the border in Eagle Pass were told to turn back migrants into the river and to deny them water and other resources when they tried to cross into the United States.

Migrants walk past the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP/Eric Gay)

Salinas last week signed a criminal trespass affidavit without consulting the city council that gave the Texas Department of Public Safety permission to enter Shelby Park and to issue criminal trespass arrests.

Border Report has asked DPS if the agency will continue to stage manpower and resources at Shelby Park or move locations, and whether additional buoy strings will be deployed in the river. This story will be updated if that information is received.

Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier on the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Cortez, who also is executive director of the nonprofit Rio Grande International Study Center, which tracks and studies the Rio Grande, says they are concerned about water disruption from the 1,000-foot-long string of buoys anchored in the international waterway. The river is the sole source of drinking water for thousands in South Texas, and she says they and the local Eagle Pass coalition intend to keep fighting it and “this overarching battle of control of their city.”

The federal government has sued to stop the marine border buoy operations.

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center on Wednesday posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that the city council’s vote was “incredible news.”

“This is a stepping stone which shows the power of supporting local community + HOW we show up for each other,” the nonprofit civil rights organization tweeted.

Dozens of people protested on Tuesday evening before the city council meeting against the buoys and takeover of the public park.

Roberto Lopez of the Texas Civil Rights Project was in Eagle Pass and tweeted numerous drone videos and photos showing the river buoys and heightened Operation Lone Star border security measures, including concertina wire placed alongside the riverbank.

“Border residents and folks from across the State have gathered to oppose the mayor’s closing Shelby Park to charge immigrants for trespassing on PUBLIC property,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday morning, Lopez tweeted drone video of the buoy string and wrote: The Mexican side of the Rio is beautiful.”