EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers used “cloned” FedEx vans to smuggle migrants in Wes El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

El Paso border agents from the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit received what they called credible information about a smuggling scheme involving cloned FedEx vehicle.

On Friday evening, with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, agents and troopers stopped three vehicles, two of which were identical to white FedEx vans, and encountered 26 migrants and four smugglers.

Agents said the migrants were from Mexico and Guatemala, while the smugglers were from the U.S. and Mexico.