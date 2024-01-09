SAN DIEGO (Border Patrol) — The San Diego Border Patrol Sector is made up of eight stations set up along the southern border from the Pacific Ocean to the mountains east of San Diego.

On Tuesday afternoon, all eight stations received the Distinguished Citizen Award as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day around the country.

These awards are normally given to individuals in law enforcement.

Heads of all eight Border Patrol stations in San Diego Sector pose for pictures at the end of an awards ceremony. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We got special permission to do it for all eight locations of the San Diego Sector,” said Brenda Kaesler, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “We believe that people really don’t understand the job of the Border Patrol.”

Brenda Kaesler is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The event took place at the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector headquarters in Chula Vista, Calif.

“They are a dedicated group of men and women who risk their lives every day, sacrifice their families and their own personal well-being to make sure we can continue to live the lives we are used to and accustomed to,” said Kaesler. “There’s nothing political about it, we just think the agents of the Border Patrol deserve this honor.”

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk Daniel said she was honored by the recognition and thanked Kaesler and the others for the awards.

“It means so much to us to be recognized and to be recognized as a team, and we don’t get this enough, so as the chief, I want to say thank you so much,” she said.