COVID-19 vaccine runs out as Tijuana struggles to get shots for healthcare workers

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The current COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tijuana will be interrupted as soon as the last of the 1,950 doses are injected over the next few days.

The goal to immunize all healthcare workers in the city by the end of the month will not be met according to Baja California’s Health Secretary Alonso Perez Rico.

“Pretty much all the 10 private hospitals in the city dealing with the virus, both doctors and nurses were left out,” he said.

The vaccines were to be provided by Pfizer, but the company has reportedly been told to give priority to other countries. That means Mexico will not be getting what had been promised, leaving states like Baja California in a lurch.

The border state was expecting 30,000 doses, but it’s only getting about 31% of that.

One question that is being asked is what will happen to healthcare workers who got the first vaccination and must get the second 21 days later.

“We are analyzing other alternatives, we are pondering options, but we are not able to disclose those yet,” Pérez Rico said.

The health secretary said he is waiting on Pfizer to finalize plans on the second doses.

As far as vaccinating seniors over the age of 60 in the state, Pérez Rico stated about 372,000 people fit into this category, but will have to wait until mid-February at the earliest for their shots.

