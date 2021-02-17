Asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico must complete several steps for chance to enter U.S.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — After two years of waiting and living in Tijuana, Nery Maribel Cabrera thought Friday was finally the day she was going to be able to cross into the United States to begin her asylum case north of the border.

“The truth is I’m really happy about finally getting to see my sisters,” she said.

Cabrera would not specify where her sisters live in the United States but said it has been “a long time since she’s seen them.”

Unfortunately, Cabrera’s plans might have to wait beyond Friday.

The White House and Department of Homeland Security have been asking migrants not to come to border crossings such as the San Ysidro Port of Entry between San Diego and Tijuana.

“Individuals should not take any action at this time and should remain where they are to await further instructions. We will soon announce a virtual registration process that will be accessible from any location,” read a statement issued by the White House.

Before being physically able to cross the border, migrants with pending asylum cases must first register on a web portal that is supposed to be activated beginning on Friday.

After that, they will be notified with a time and place when they can cross the border.

The U.S. Government estimates there are 25,000 people awaiting asylum in Mexico, forced to live there after the Trump Administration instituted the Migrant Protection Protocols, also referred to as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

In Tijuana, migrants like Cabrera, have been getting tested for COVID-19 in preparation for their trek north of the border.

A negative test is one of the prerequisites by the federal government.

Nery Maribel Cabrera is an asylum seeker who has been living in Tijuana for two years. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

“I want to be sure that I’m healthy for my court date,” Cabrera said.

If and when Cabrera finds her way into San Diego, private agencies such as Jewish Family Service are supposed to take care of the migrants’ housing and transportation needs.

“We look forward to working with all levels of government to provide the resources and support needed to welcome people seeking asylum safely and expeditiously at our border,” said a JFS statement.

