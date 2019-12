We are still going to be seasonably chilly today, but there will be a couple of brief warmups soon. High pressure is in the region today, and we have a northeast wind around it.

This breeze will reinforce the cold air that was already in place. So high temperatures will only rise to the low-mid 40s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow we'll have a wind more out of the east/southeast. That should warm us up a little. However, we'll also have a lot of clouds with rain showers developing. The timeline of the rain has sped up. So now we may see a few showers by midday. Then the rain will really pick up during the afternoon.