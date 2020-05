We have been dealing with rain almost every day for the past 2 weeks. I don't know about you, but I'm over it! We need some more sunshine moving back in. Today will be the last day of gloomy weather before we have a stretch of sunshine.

Today will be on the warm and humid side but we won't see much sunshine! Clouds will dominate the sky much of the day and then rain will start to form through this afternoon/ evening. There will be a few thunderstorms but it won't be a widespread problem.