February was a completely rain filled month, but things are changing in March! We will see a lot of sunshine over the next week. Unfortunately, the warm temperatures aren't lining up with that for the weekend. Much of the country is feeling the chill though!

But beggars can't be choosers, I'll take any sunshine I can get! High pressure in place means we'll have a quiet weather pattern for some time. Trying to get outside and enjoy the sunshine? It might be a bit chilly but bundle up and get some Vitamin D!