After a couple of days with storms and windy conditions, we will be drying out. The weather this weekend will be quiet, so if you need to clean up any debris in your yard you won't have to worry about any more rain. Clouds will thicken up this afternoon but other than that, we won't have any problems.

We'll be a bit warmer tomorrow with temperatures in the low 50s. But everyone across the US is feeling the chill this morning!