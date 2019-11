Starting off this morning, we don't have any rain just yet but it will be moving in later this afternoon. Bad timing! We might see some sunshine throughout the morning, but cloud cover will be increasing. High temperatures today will be much cooler than yesterday, only topping off in the low 50s. Clouds have been increasing and rain is just off to the SW.

A lot of people will be heading out to the Grand Illumination Parade in Norfolk tonight! There will be some showers across the region, so make sure you have an umbrella or rain jacket.