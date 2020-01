This morning we had a few speed bumps for people heading to work. There was a lot of moisture in the region. So there was thick cloud cover, some patchy fog, and even a few spotty rain showers. The showers were created by a warm front that was coming in from the southeast.

The silver lining is that we'll warm up nicely today. High temps will be in the upper 50s with some 60s over North Carolina. (Possibly some 60s in Hampton Roads). Skies will be mostly cloudy. There will be some isolated showers possible through the day, but it will be far from a washout.