This storm has turned out to be much more mild compared to what the models had been showing days out leading up to it. Which is good news! With that, the threat of tidal flooding won't be quite as severe. But there still will be minor to moderate tidal flooding across the region. Especially in low lying areas, move your vehicles to higher ground. Several garages are open across the region. Major tidal flooding is not expected to occur. Here's a snapshot of a few areas:

Because this storm system stayed more east, the rain won't be a big factor today. We'll see a few scattered showers but that will be it.