A lot of people will be out and about this weekend, whether it's time at the beach, grilling or going for a bike ride. Whatever your activity of choice is for the 4th of July, it is going to be a hot one! We'll have a lot of sunshine both today and tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s both today and tomorrow. Make sure to stay hydrated! It won't be quite as warm as the past few days but near average.