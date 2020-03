It's not a bad start to the weekend, but it isn't a great start either! We had a little rain this morning for some by the water, but otherwise a cloudy sky. It was also on the cool side and windy! The good news is, some of those conditions will improve as the day goes on.

Clouds will start to clear out later this morning and we'll have some sunshine moving back in. But the wind will be sticking around and high temps today will only be in the upper 40s!