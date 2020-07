The only break we'll see from the heat and humidity is if you're inside in A/C! Temperatures through the next week will continue to be above average in the low to mid 90s. Not only that, once you factor in the heat index it will feel close to 100 degrees each day. Stay cool!

The month of July is already halfway over! Time is just flying by it seems. But this month has been WARM. Almost every day above average! And that really doesn't change through the week ahead.