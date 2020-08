I think we all are tired of this rainy pattern that has been the summary of August so far. I need a long break from the rain! The good news is, that will be headed our way this coming week. But for today.. we're still talking about scattered showers and a few storms.

We had some heavy rain early this morning, but that has since moved out. Everyone now is just seeing a mostly cloudy sky. And we'll have some sunshine today but it won't be a completely sunny sky. I'll take what I can get!