We are going to have a long stretch of nice weather today. We'll have a lot of sunshine for a while, temps will be warm, and the humidity won't be too bad (for a while). However, late in the day there will be a few rain showers moving in. We have high pressure moving offshore. There is an area of low pressure to our west and a strong cold front to our northwest.

Through the day the area of low pressure will steadily march in our direction. Winds will pick up out of the southwest. It will gust up to 30mph this afternoon, and there may even be a few gusts to 35mph. This will drive the high temperatures up to the mid 70s. We'll probably hit some upper 70s inland. There will be more clouds moving in by the later afternoon. There will also be a few rain showers moving in between about 3-6pm, but they will be pretty scattered.