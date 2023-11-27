Some of the coldest air of the season so far will blast into the region tonight and we’ll look for temperatures to drop to either side of 32 degrees Tuesday morning. A secondary cold front passes through Hampton Roads tomorrow, and with it comes a cold breeze.

This will set up our first bout of wind chills this season. The afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s will likely feel like the 30s for the majority of the day, despite the sunshine!

The thin layer of moisture that surrounds our skin subtly insulates the body — when a cold breeze is thrown into the mix, that moisture evaporates from the body and goes through a cooling process. So the air then feels colder than the temperatures actually read.

Bundle up! Because temperatures drop off even more by tomorrow night, we’ll see temperatures dropping into the 20s for the majority of the region.