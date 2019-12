If you weren't a fan of this morning's cold conditions, unfortunately it gets a bit worse tomorrow! High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s.

I like to call this "window weather" because from inside looking out, it looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine, but as soon as you step outside the cold hits you in the face. Bundle up if you're heading out to do some last minute shopping today! A secondary cold front will move through tonight and that will drop us into the 20s! The wind chill will be in the teens..