Today will be one the few dry days over the next 10 days. It is going to be very wet and (at times) wintry. High pressure is off to our northwest today. A cold front is stalling out to our south.

We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. It won't be too bad, but it will be a little chilly. We'll have a breezy northeast wind. So high temperatures will only be in the low-mid 40s with a few upper 40s here-and-there.