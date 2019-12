As we kick off the weekend, it is a chilly and cloudy start but we'll have some improvements over the next couple of days. The clouds will stick around for today and high temperatures will only be in the mid 40s.

There's a system off to our south that is keeping the cloud cover around for much of the East Coast. That system could bring us a few showers on Monday but it likely won't amount to much in our area. That's the only chance of rain we have over the next week!