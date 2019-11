The National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA confirmed a EF1 Tornado in the City of Chesapeake from the early morning on November 1st.

I turned off smoothing so we can see the raw data. There was a clear radar signature and kidney bean shape of the storm. This doesn't mean there will be a tornado, but the likely hood does increase when Meteorologist see this. The NWS did have this storm with a tornado warning prior it moving into Chesapeake.