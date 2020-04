We started off this morning with a lot of sunshine, but a low pressure system is moving back down the coast which is bringing clouds in from the north. We will see some sunshine here and there but it won't last all day.

High temperatures today will be a bit below average. With winds from the north, that will keep temps down a bit but rebounding nicely for the week ahead! More sunshine moves back in tomorrow and we'll have high temps in the mid 60s. You can still head outside and get some sunshine!