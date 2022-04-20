The weather here on earth is having an impact on operations – in space!



The crew has spent 12 days in space after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 8th.



The mission is the first private mission of astronauts to stay aboard the International Space Station.

Below is the specific return weather criteria as defined by NASA and SpaceX.

SpaceX Crew Return Weather Criteria

The following weather conditions will be monitored for Crew splashdown sites and will be used to make the decision prior to departure and deorbit.

Recovery Criteria

Wind Speed: No greater than 10.5 knots (17.7 ft/sec)

No greater than 10.5 knots (17.7 ft/sec) Wave Period & Significant Wave Height: Driven by wave height and wave period relationship; in general, when wave height and wave period are the same, the condition is no-go. No greater than 7 degrees wave slope.

Driven by wave height and wave period relationship; in general, when wave height and wave period are the same, the condition is no-go. No greater than 7 degrees wave slope. Lightning: No less than 10 miles and no greater than 25% probability of lightning in protected boundary

No less than 10 miles and no greater than 25% probability of lightning in protected boundary Rain: > 25% probability of 25 dBz in protected boundary

> 25% probability of 25 dBz in protected boundary Helicopter Start & Hover Test: Pass-Fail test to confirm operational capability

Pass-Fail test to confirm operational capability Helicopter Operational Limits: Vessel limits will apply on motion (pitch, roll), cloud visibility, cloud ceiling, and lightning Vessel Pitch, Roll: No greater than 4 degrees Ceiling: No less than 500 feet Visibility: No less than ½ mile for day and 1 mile for night Lightning: No less than 10 miles

Vessel limits will apply on motion (pitch, roll), cloud visibility, cloud ceiling, and lightning



The delay of the AXIOM-1 crew returning to earth could delay the launch of Crew-4, slated to launch Saturday, April 23rd from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission’s launch time is good for us here on the east coast. If it launches at that time, the exhaust plume of the rocket could be visible from the East Coast of the US as the rocket climbs NE along the coastline.



Stay tuned for updates on the AXIOM-1 recovery and the launch of Crew-1.