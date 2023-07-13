HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – When Canadian wildfire smoke moved into Hampton Roads earlier this year, code yellow, orange or red air quality alerts were common. Now, we can show you the air quality in real-time by using data from these sensors.

The Super Doppler 10 team is in the process of placing four air quality sensors across the area.

It’s part of a collaboration with the EPA – allowing us to place four sensors across the viewing area in an effort to track and communicate what the air quality is.

The sensors come with a mounting screw, power adapter and zip ties for organizing the wires

The PurpleAir sensors measures particulate matter 2. (PM 2.5) – fine inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller.

How small is 2.5 micrometers? Let’s look at this example from the EPA.

Think about a single hair from your head. The average human hair is about 70 micrometers in diameter – making it 30 times larger than the largest fine particle.

These particals can cause air quality issues and haze, and be hazardous to some individuals. That’s why it’s important to know the latest air quality -especially in the summer when air quality is often reduced.

The data is available in map form on the government’s AirNow website or the PurpleAir website.

You can also view real time data from the WAVY sensor below.