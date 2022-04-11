Did the sun cause last week’s power fluxations and outage we had? I asked Dominion and here was their response(s):

Hi Jeff, it turns out Friday’s transmission line outage was caused by the mechanical failure of a line component during a thunderstorm – unrelated to solar activity that occurred later on. — Bonita Billingsley Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) April 10, 2022

Glad you asked! I learned we actively monitor and prepare for geomagnetic disturbances like that and have designed our system for resilience and detection. We also remain engaged with our Regional Transmission Organization, PJM Interconnection to maintain awareness. — Bonita Billingsley Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) April 10, 2022

NOAA and the Space Weather Prediction Center along with the Solar Dynamics Observatory keep an eye on the sky. When Coronal Mass Ejections, or basically large explosions that send charged particles through space are detected. The SWPC will issue warnings here on Earth that allow utilities and other organizations to prepare for possible impacts. So while last Friday’s power hit wasn’t caused by the sun, it is a possibility in the future.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson