We have one chilly day on the way before a huge warmup this weekend. Yesterday, I mentioned that a second cold front would move into the region by last night. (The first was was a couple of days ago). Now that front is pushing offshore, and we are on the colder side of it. However, you'll notice that it is attached to a warm front out west.

We'll have a persistent northeast wind today. That will keep the temps down. Highs will only be in the mid-upper 40s despite lots of sunshine.