(Update: We had a small pocket of instability cause some showers and storms this morning. There were several severe storm warnings. Some of the gusts briefly reached to over 50 mph. The rain is moving offshore now. We'll have only some isolated showers between the mid-morning and midday. However, winds will keep gusting to around 40mph through the mid afternoon.)

Previous discussion: We had a line of showers and storms blast through the area yesterday afternoon.