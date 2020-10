It might have been a bit of a shock to the system waking up this morning with temperatures in the 40s for many locations! After the cold front moved through, we had a huge change in store. But the good news is, today is the coolest day of the week before we start to warm up again.

We are also drying out, and there is no rain to worry about! The beach is looking good, but surf is rather choppy today. Plus with the winds, it'll make for a cold walk along the ocean.