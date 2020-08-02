VIDEO: Sunday evening update on Isaias, what we may see Tuesday

The storm will likely be here on Tuesday. Here’s the latest on the timing and impacts we may see in our area.

There will also be another update live stream at 9 p.m. tonight. Tune in for the latest on WAVY.com The link will be on the home page.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson

