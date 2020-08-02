The storm will likely be here on Tuesday. Here’s the latest on the timing and impacts we may see in our area.
There will also be another update live stream at 9 p.m. tonight. Tune in for the latest on WAVY.com The link will be on the home page.
Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson
More Weather Coverage
- VIDEO: Sunday evening update on Isaias, what we may see Tuesday
- NCDOT releases final ferry evacuation schedule from Ocracoke Island; last departure Monday morning
- Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens slightly, just offshore of east-central Florida coast
- What the Lehecka: Who Are the Hurricane Hunters?
- Blog: Isaias Stays a Tropical Storm