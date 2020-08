Isaias is making its way through the Bahamas and headed towards the east coast of Florida. As of the 8AM update, the eye of the storm in 50 S of Nassau and moving NW at 12 mph.

The timing of this storm has slowed a bit, so that will make the biggest impacts for us on Tuesday. But we will even start to see some of the impacts this weekend with increased swell and a moderate risk for rip currents. The bigger impacts though is what everyone needs to keep their eyes on.