Tropical Depression 17 Forms in the Atlantic

As of the 11 p.m. National Hurricane Center update, Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the central Atlantic. This storm is slowly moving to the west, at 5 mph.

The models keep this storm slowly moving to the west over the coming week, so even by next weekend, its still southeast of Bermuda. Towards Saturday the track does bring it north. At this point lets keep watch on what this is going to do. Any long range model after 6-7 days will probably be incorrect so stay tuned for updates.

Finally, keep an eye on that storm with a 90% chance of development, that may form early this week.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson