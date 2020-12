The extended forecast has been tricky over the last few days, and it just got even more complicated. The short-term forecast isn't too bad, but there are a couple of days ahead that are proving challenging for the models. Let's take it step-by-step...

Today we have lots of clouds in the region. There have already been some isolated showers and sprinkles. Over the last couple of days the models had some isolated showers for later today, but typically you have to fast-forward the precip when you have an overunning situation. Which we have. High pressure is moving offshore, and the wind is increasing out of the south/southwest at all levels.