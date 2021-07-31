Strong thunderstorms possible Sunday morning

A passing storm system and a nearby warm front are going to give us a stormy start to the day on Sunday. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a Level 2 risk zone.
That means we have a decent chance to see thunderstorms develop damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and possible tornadoes. Here’s how it all develops:
T-storms will develop and move across the Middle Peninsula around 9 am. There could also be a few storms in the Peninsula at that time. Rain will also begin across the Eastern Shore around 9-10am.
By 11 o’clock, thunderstorms will be across the rest of the Hampton Roads Cities and in North Carolina.
As this line of rain moves through the area, we will see some clearing behind it, however a few showers may redevelop around 3pm. These look to clear out by the evening so a evening BBQ might be possible!
Stay tuned for updates. Casey Lehecka will be on air at 6am to 8 am with updates on WAVY TV 10.
Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson