Strong thunderstorms possible Sunday morning

A passing storm system and a nearby warm front are going to give us a stormy start to the day on Sunday. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a Level 2 risk zone.

That means we have a decent chance to see thunderstorms develop damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and possible tornadoes. Here’s how it all develops:

Future Trak at 9am

T-storms will develop and move across the Middle Peninsula around 9 am. There could also be a few storms in the Peninsula at that time. Rain will also begin across the Eastern Shore around 9-10am.

Future Trak at 11am

By 11 o’clock, thunderstorms will be across the rest of the Hampton Roads Cities and in North Carolina.

Afternoon clearing with a few lingering showers

As this line of rain moves through the area, we will see some clearing behind it, however a few showers may redevelop around 3pm. These look to clear out by the evening so a evening BBQ might be possible!

Stay tuned for updates. Casey Lehecka will be on air at 6am to 8 am with updates on WAVY TV 10.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson