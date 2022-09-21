The first strong cold front of the season is arriving Thursday. This will cool down our temperatures from the expected 90s tomorrow to the 60s and 70s for Friday. The concern is, the thunderstorms that develop along the front could bring in damaging wind gusts.

The timing for the thunderstorms looks to be in the 2-5pm time frame for most of our area. However, stay tuned to our radar and the morning forecast from Jeremy Wheeler as these storms might want to speed up.

For surfers, the waves still look to be best in the morning before the front arrives. For the OBX, the afternoon could be really fun. The swell has started showing up on the Cape Hatteras buoy as of 9 PM Wednesday. Expect 4-6ft waves for the OBX, a solid 3-4+ for Virginia Beach.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson